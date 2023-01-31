Comedian SDK loses mum

Comedian SDK Dele officially known as Sadik Sulley has disclosed the passing of his mother, two years after he lost his father.
In a Twitter post on Tuesday, January 31, the Comedian announced that his mother Rebecca Oppong has passed away.
He posted, “Lost my lovely mom….Rest in peace Mama”
His mother was a popular figure who used to feature in his funny skits.
In the comedian’s first feature film, Blue Film, his parents starred alongside him, playing parents to his character.
SDK Dele’s mother had not been well for some time now.
The comedian in an interview with Delay indicated that his mother was battling with stroke and was grateful that his father gave up the ghost because both parents couldn’t have been sick at the same time.
