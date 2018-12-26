VIDEO: “I deserve artiste of the year award” – Patapaa

Agona Swedru-based artiste Justice Amoah, popularly known as Patapaa says he deserves to be crowned the ‘Artist Of The Year’ in the upcoming Vodafone Ghana Music Awards in 2019.
Patapaa made this clear in an interview after his performance at the MTN Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols.
Patapaa during his interview disclosed that he is currently working on his debut album which will be released early next year.
The ‘One Corner’ hitmaker also recounted on some collaborations and performance he has done both in Ghana and international. He also said that organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards should consider the work he has putten up year under review to crown him the artiste of the year.
video credit: Browngh
Entertainment news on Prime News Ghana