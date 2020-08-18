I started selling pure water in a container but now I’ve over 20 employees - Salma Mumin

Bernard Mensah lands in Turkey for Besiktas medical Bernard Mensah has landed in Turkey for his Besiktas medical ahead of sealing…

Mbappe mocks 'Farmer's League' criticism after Lyon beat Man City Kylian Mbappe hit out at all of those that talk down the quality of Ligue 1,…

Nigeria threatens retaliation of closure of foreign shops in Ghana Nigeria has threatened retaliation of closure of shops of its citizens in Ghana.