Idris Elba marries Sabrina Dhowre in beautiful Moroccan wedding

Idris Elba and model Sabrina Dhowre have tied the knot in Morocco, after getting engaged in February 2018.
The two exchanged vows on Friday at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh, according to British Vogue. The Ksar Char Bagh is a small luxury hotel with extensive gardens in the palm grove of Marrakesh.
The bride wore two custom Vera Wang gowns for the big day while Elba kept his look classic in a black suit by Ozwald Boateng.
Before the ceremony, Elba and Dhowre hosted an extravagant rehearsal dinner at Amanjena on Thursday, according to Vogue.
“There was a huge festive party with camels and fire dancers and dancing,” a source tells PEOPLE.
And to keep the celebrations going, the newlyweds, along with their friends and family, will also attend an all-white party on Saturday meant to mimic the atmosphere of a festival.
Source: VOGUE