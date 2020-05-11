Kuami Eugene, Stonebwoy and other Ghanaian artistes to perform at Afro Nation Portugal

A host of Ghanaian artistes will be performing at the Afro Nation Portugal in 2021.
The show which will be hosted in Portugal in 2021 will feature Ghanaian artistes like Kuami Eugene, Stonebwoy, La Meme Gang, KiDi and R2Bees.
They will be teaming up with other African stars such as 2Baba, Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Diamond Platnumz among others.
Afro Nation 2020 has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival was set to be held on 17th, 18th and 19th July 2020 in Portugal, but will now take place on 1st, 2nd and 3rd July 2021. Organisers have explained that tickets bought for this year’s event will be valid for next year.
Afro Nation has caused upset among fans as tickets can not be refunded, however, tickets can be listed for resale.
A statement posted on the Afro Nation Twitter account read: ‘Afro Nation has been closely monitoring this situation and working in tandem with partners, local authorities and the Portuguese government. The safety of our fans, artists, staff and the local community remain paramount.
‘In light of the recent Portuguese Government directive regarding large gatherings, Afro Nation Portugal will be postponed to July 1st-3rd 2021 and all tickets will remain valid.