VIDEO: Menzgold customers should forget about their money - Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Founder and leader of the True Word Fire Prophetic Ministries (TWPFM), Prophet Nigel Gaisie has shut down the hope of Menzgold customers of retrieving their locked funds with the Gold dealing firm.
The man of God during his 31st Night service prophecied that Menzgold customers should forget about getting their money back and move on because “their funds have been blown away by the wind”.
According to the man of God, although properties of the company will be confiscated and sold, it will not be enough to pay investors, so it will be important for those who have their monies there to forget about it and charter a new path in their lives.
“I saw gnashing of teeth and lamentations, let’s forget the money, let’s have a second plan because the money the wind has taken it away” he revealed
