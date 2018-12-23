Patapaa's face reminds me of my dead goat - Fancy Gadam

Mujahid Ahmed Bello, known by his stage name Fancy Gadam has hit back at Patapaa saying that his face reminds him of his dead goat and that makes him cry anytime he sees the Agona Swedru based artiste.
“I have never chopped cow meat before. How then do I become a Fulani man? I don’t really get him at all. So who really deserves to stop doing music?”Angry Fancy Gadam how disappointed and shocked he was after he heard Patapaa’s comment about him.
According to the Total Cheat hitmaker, he will never stop the music and rear cows because he has never chopped beef before.
Fancy Gadam also revealed on Northern TV that anytime he sees Patapaa’s face, he weeps. This comment made the presenter to ask the reason behind his weep. This is what Fancy said:
I had a goat which looked exactly like Patapaa. My sister, anytime I see Patapaa, it reminds me of the goat and makes me cry for a long time.
So, does it makes Patapaa a goat? That’s a question the Pa2Pa soldiers can only answer.
