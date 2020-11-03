Salma Mumin explains why she converted from Islam to Christianity

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Salma Mumin explained why she converted from Islam to Christianity.
Speaking on Atuu TV show with Abeiku Santana on Monday 2, 2020, she opened up about her background and why she isn’t Muslim anymore.
The actress stated that she came from a very poor home, her mom became a single mother after divorce hence she had to move to a different family house for shelter and education.
According to her, she lived with her auntie who was a Christian so she was taught Christain doctrines and she had to maintain that even though she was born into a Muslim family. She, however, disclosed that her siblings are Muslim.
"My parents divorced when I was a kid, so my mom became a single mother. She moved me from town to another town just for me to get a proper education and shelter hence she took me to Accra to live with my auntie. I started my basic education whiles living with them, they were Christians hence I was taught to worship God and go to church’, she said.
When she asked if she was ever influenced by peer pressure, she answered, saying that she was very cautious of anything she did because she grew up without her mother’s guidance.
She made emphasis on the fact that Ghanaian shouldn’t judge individuals based on what they see on social media because there is more to life than what is displayed on the internet.
The actress advised people not to give up on their dreams and keep pushing, adding that she is a living testimony.
By: Donabenger Cobbinah