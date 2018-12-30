Shatta Wale is the most influential person since Ghana's independence - A-Plus

Controversial musician Kwame A Plus has opined that Zylofon Music signee Shatta Wale is the most influential person in Ghana since independence.
He made these revelations after Shatta Wale's 'Thanksgiving Concert' held at Mantse Agbona inside James Town-Accra on Saturday.
The self-acclaimed dancehall king managed to gather thousands of his fans from all walks of life to be part of the Thanksgiving concert.
Video of the crowd emerging on social media indicates that Shatta Wale is indeed influential.
However, controversial musician and politician Kwame A Plus took to his Instagram to opine that Shatta Wale is the most influential person since Ghana gained Independence in 1957.
On his post, he wrote that no political party can gather the crowd Shatta Wale commanded yesterday.
No political party in Ghana can pull this crowd if they don’t bus people. Shatta Wale is Ghana’s most influential since independence. If you don’t understand kill yourself. Thanksgiving too like you want make we take gate fee? Thank you Shatta movement. SM is 4lyf. 4lyf is 4lyf. @shattawalenima👑 Paa paa paa paa paa paa. champioooooon!!!”