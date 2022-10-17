Shatta Wale releases 'Cash Out' as birthday gift to fans

Ghanaian award-winning dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has released a single titled 'CashOut' off his album gift of life.
He released the single this morning terming it as his birthday gift to his fans across the world.
Shatta Wale had earlier disclosed in an interview that the album was ready, but he will outdoor a song to commemorate his birthday, October 17.
And he fulfils that promise today after tweeting his new single with this caption: “My birthday gift to all my fans across the world. I love you all. #CashOut IS HERE !! #GOGALBUM2022 IS HERE !! #JESUS.”
‘CashOut’ is trending at number 1 and has thousands of views on YouTube.