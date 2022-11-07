Spirited Arts out with 'EMERGENCE'

As part of the Performing Arts festival at the Alliance Francaise, Spirited Arts presents a dance drama piece entitled, EMERGENCE.
After witnessing the death of his beloved warrior father, a young man is left to navigate the course of the world on his own. He has to tap deep within and draw inspiration and a resolve from within him to emerge as the warrior he was created to be.
Emergence is a tale of hope, comeback, fortitude and trust.
Emergence shows on Friday, the 11th of November at the Alliance Francaise, Accra.
Time is 7pm.
Rate is GHC80 for all 3 shows,
GHC30 for students and
Free for children under 16 years.