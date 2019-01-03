VIDEO: Who is Sarkodie?, I only know Shatta Wale - Stefflon Don reveals

British-Jamaican singer and rapper Stefflon Don says she doesn't know Sarkodie and Shatta Wale is the only Ghanaian artiste she knows.
The London based artiste who is also known for her hit single “Hurtin’ Me” featuring French Montana, made this revelation during an interview with AmeyawTV ahead of her scheduled performance at the 'This Is New Africa (TINA) Festival' in Accra on Friday.
Stefflon Don during her interview was asked if she will want to do a collaboration with any Ghanaian musician and she asked the reporter to help her with some names. The reporter mentioned the name of Sarkodie and Stefflon Don said: "I know Shatta Wale I don’t know the other ones”.
Watch the full interview here: