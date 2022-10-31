Yaw TOG set to release new song 'Asoɔden'

The ‘Sei Mu’ hitmaker Yaw TOG has announced the release of his much anticipated drill banger titled 'Asoɔden'.
In an Instagram post the young artist posted a snipet of the video indicating the adding the release date November 3, 2022.
The young Ghanaian drill star, who is so much excited about this new release, even posted a snippet of the song’s music video on his Instagram.
According to Yaw TOG, ‘Asoɔden’ is an intrinsic motivational song for the streets, the young and the young at heart.
Yaw TOG, back from the United Kingdom after a successful music concert in London, also took the opportunity and went on a media tour.
He had interviews on BBC 1 Xtra with Eddie Kadi and Capital Xtra with Manny Nortey where he talked about his yet-to-be-released single, upcoming album and other projects for the year.