How brands in Ghana are responding during Coronavirus

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a devastating impact on businesses in every industry in every part of the world.
In many countries, the private sector has played an immense role in responding to the needs of governments, health care workers and communities while also supporting the efforts in the battle against the spread of the virus.
Often African nations rely on international support in times of crisis however in the case of COVID-19, wealthier nations are also dealing with the effects of the pandemic in their own countries so aid to Africa is slow and/or limited.
As African marketers and observers of all things “brands, we have been inspired by brands in Ghana who have responded to the pandemic and the various ways they have provided support.
We compiled our first list of 10 Brands in Ghana in the Time of Corona Virus a few weeks ago. Since then, there have been so many more amazing stories that we decided to compile another list to highlight and applaud even more companies and individuals who are making a difference.
Know of a brand doing something incredible during this unprecedented time? Let us know, as we are using our platforms of media and marketing to spread the good word and highlight changemakers. Email us at social@waxprint.media
Partnered with the government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Protection to set up a soup kitchen to feed the homeless and the underprivileged during the lockdown period.
Hollard Insurance Ghana
Hollard Ghana was one of the first financial institutions to donate GHS100,000 to the COVID-19 Fund established by the Ghanaian Government to urgently finance efforts from the private sector to contain CoronaVirus.
Kwarleyz Industry: Real Estate
Real estate developer and hotelier, Nana Kwame Bediako aka "Freedom Jacob Caesar", pledged Number 1 Oxford Street, a $53 million, 5-star luxury hotel to be used as a quarantine location or isolation center should the need arise.
Sincerely Ghana + Menaye Donkor Muntari
Industry: Personal Hygiene
Mrs. Menaye Donkor Muntari has donated 2000 pieces of ‘Sincerely by Menaye’ sanitary pads to vulnerable women in the country, particularly female head-porters, popularly known as kayayei who may not be able to afford female hygiene products during the lockdown.
FanMilk Ghana
Industry: Beverage
FanMilk Ghana Limited, a member of Danone, presented over 15,000 bottles of FanMaxx yoghurt to the medical staff at the Ridge Hospital and Noguchi Medical Research Institute and made donations to Food for All Ghana & Free Lunch Ghana to feed over 10,000 people.
Huawei
Industry: Technology
Donated two fully installed ultramodern Video Conference Facility to Ghana’s Ministry of Health to help the ministry communicate effectively with colleagues from other jurisdictions and the rest of the world as well as reduce physical contacts between the Ministry and hospitals.
Bacardi + Marina Market
Industry: Spirits
Delivered #StayHome Survival Kits comprised of spirits (Bacardi, Bombay Sapphire, Dewars, Grey Goose) , mixers and grocery store vouchers to encourage people to enjoy lockdown by making cocktails at home.
Shatta Wale
Industry: Music
Ghanaian dancehall star, Shatta Wale donated relief items to prisoners and hosted the Faith Concert, a live music performance streamed on Youtube to over 150,000 viewers from all around the world.
The Yoga Studio Accra
Industry: Health and Fitness
Offering free yoga classes on Instagram to keep people active and fit during the lockdown period.
mPharma
Industry: Pharmaceutical/Technology
mPharma has created a solution to equip and re-purpose private labs into COVID-19 testing centres with PCR equipment and test kits. mPharma has also acquired 10,000 testing kits which it will donate to the government to supplement their efforts to test more people.
Source: waxprintmedia