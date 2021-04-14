Power outages; a threat to ‘Working From Home’

Germany to support Ghana in Covid-19 vaccine production locally German ambassador to Ghana Christoph Retzlaff has in a tweet revealed that…

ECG resumes revenue mobilisation exercise today The Electricity Company of Ghana, ECG has in a statement said they will resume…

Zuma told to suggest penalty over contempt case Former South African president Jacob Zuma has up to Wednesday to suggest the…

Osafo-Maafo now Senior Presidential Advisor to Akufo-Addo Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo is now a Senior Presidential Advisor to President Akufo-Addo.

Takoradi: Man shot in a daylight robbery dies The victim of an armed robbery incident on Monday, April 12, at Amanful, a…