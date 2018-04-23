10,000 GES staff asked to provide birth documents or forcefully retire

The Ghana Education Service(GES) has directed 10,000 members of its staff to provide documents to correct discrepancies in their date of birth or be prepared to proceed on retirement after April 30.
According to the GES, there have been several discrepancies in the personal records of the affected staff available to the service and those they have provided for Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).
The affected staff, who should have gone on pension either by the end of 2017 or should be going on retirement by the end of 2018, were initially given up to March 2018 to submit the documents but the deadline has been extended to April 30, 2018 to give them more time to do so.
Apart from the 10,000 staff who will go on retirement if they fail to submit the documents by the end of this month, 50,630 others, constituting 20 per cent of the entire workforce of the GES, will be affected by the new directive later.
The affected staff are to provide birth certificates issued at most 10 years after birth, personal records forms/cards completed on first entry into the service, SSNIT records, baptismal certificates issued at most 10 years after birth, passports issued at most 25 years after birth, educational records (elementary or secondary school) and educational certificates, with dates of birth.
The directive which was signed by the Director-General of the GES, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa to the workers reads, “You are to note that if by March 30, 2018 you have not provided the required satisfactory documentary evidence, you will be deemed to have compulsorily retired from the service and will be expected to proceed on your compulsory retirement by that date”.
