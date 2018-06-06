101 suspected internet fraudsters & drug peddlers nabbed

The Kasoa Divisional Police command in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region has nabbed 101 persons suspected to be engaged in internet fraud and drug peddling.
The suspects were arrested in a swoop conducted by personnel from the Kasoa Division of the Ghana Police Service in four separate communities within the Kasoa enclave early Wednesday morning, June 6, 2018.
33 of the suspects were arrested on the Obom Road, 30 were arrested at Akweley, 31 were arrested at Adade while 7 were arrested at Gomoa Nyanyano.
Items retrieved from the suspected included one pump action gun with live cartridges, 126 laptops, 40 mobile phones, 9 passports, a Huawei internet modem, some cash and 11 wraped dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp. The suspects also included some foreign nationals.
In a related development, the Kasoa Divisional Police Command also arrested some 20 persons suspected to have attacked some police personnel and vandalized a police vehicle at Awutu Breku in Awutu Senya District of the same region. The police also retrieved some 20 motor bikes from them.
The Kasoa Divisional Police Commander, ACP David Adgem, in an interview with the Prime News Ghana said the police will screen the suspects and those found guilty of any offence will be taken to court.