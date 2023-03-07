2 children reported dead after Tuesday's downpour at Bortianor

A mother has lost 2 out of her 3 children after Tuesday's downpour at Babasdongo near Bortianor.
The deceased are 9 and 11 years old. Mother of the deceased whose name was given as Sister Ama narrated that they were indoors when the water demolished their single self-contained.
The gushing flood water washed her three children away as part of the building collapsed.
Lucky for her, a good Samaritan got hold of one of her kids, however, the other two couldn’t survive and were carried away by the flood waters.
“I could see my kids being carried away by the waters but I couldn’t save them…”, the bereaved mother sadly details.
Parts of Accra got flooded after the downpour in the early hours of Tuesday, March 7.
Areas such as Circle, Ogbojo, Shiashi, Kasoa old barrier, Weija, Dansoman, Bortianor, Lapaz all got flooded.