3 suspects arrested in connection with Kasoa mobile money robbery

Three suspects said to be involved in the December 20, 2022 mobile money robbery incident at Kasoa in the Central Region have been arrested by the police.
The police in a statement issued Friday (December 30, 2022) named the three suspects as Michael Otu, alias Rider, Godfred Okine and Asaa Faisal alias Commander, who has been described by the other suspects as the mastermind behind the robbery and provides the gang with weapons.
The police stated the arrest was a result of "painstaking investigation and intelligence operations", which led to the retrieval of a pump-action and the arrest of suspects.
One of the suspects, Godfred Okine after the arrest, according to the police complained of ill health and was taken to the hospital where he died while receiving medical attention.
"His body has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy," the police statement said.
The suspects, armed with a pump-action gun reportedly concealed in a baby diaper sack, attacked and shot a mobile money merchant, at his business centre at Kasoa.
The suspects reportedly pursued the victim, when he victim attempted to flee and shot him from behind and robbed him of an unspecified amount of money.
The injured victim is receiving medical treatment and is in stable condition.
"Efforts are underway, to arrest the other suspect who is on the run," the police said.