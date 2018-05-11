5 feared dead in head-on collision in Northern Region

Five persons are feared dead and several others injured after two buses collided head-on Thursday night at Puriya near Sang in the Mion District of the Northern Region.
Those dead include the drivers of the two vehicles – a Tamale-Yendi bound Neoplan bus with registration number AS 693 N and a Benz bus with registration number GW 2797 S.
The dead and the injured have been transported to the Yendi Government Hospital by the police.
An eyewitness, Mr. Mohammed Aminu Alhassan said the accident occurred at about 7:30 pm on Thursday.
He said the Neoplan bus was believed to be heading towards Tamale from Yendi while the Benz bus was also heading towards Napkali, near Yendi.
Source: Graphic.com