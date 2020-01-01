6,000 junior police officers promoted by IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, has promoted over six thousand Officers of the ranks of Inspector, Sergeant, Corporal, Lance Corporal and Constable to the next higher ranks.
The promotions take effect from Wednesday 1st January 2020 except 390 Inspectors whose promotion to the rank of Chief Inspectors has been backdated to 1st July 2019 due to Administrative adjustments.
A statement on the Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service added that the “Police Administration wishes the newly promoted officers heartiest congratulations.”
