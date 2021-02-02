Akufo-Addo makes appointments to the Council of State

President Akufo-Addo has made his appointments to the Council of State.
A statement from the Presidency signed by Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin said the President named 11 persons including the immediate past Chair of the Council, Nana Otuo Siriboe, to form part of the composition of the Council according to a release from the Jubilee House.
The full members are:
1. Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Juabenhene
2. Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi
3. Mr. Sam Okudzeto
4. Mr. Stanley Blankson
5. Prof. Ato Essuman
6. Alhaji Aminu Amadu
7. Dr. Margaret Amoakohene
8. Mrs. Georgina Kusi
9. Mrs. Alberta Cudjoe
10. Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton VI
11. Alhaji Sule Yiremiah
The President, subject to consultation with Parliament, has also appointed, in accordance with Article 89(2)(a)(i)(ii) and (iii), Georgina Theodora Wood, a former Chief Justice, Lt. Gen. J.B. Danquah, a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces, and Nana Owusu Nsiah, a former Inspector General of Police, to the Council.
The President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, is ex-officio a member of the Council, in furtherance of Article 89(2)(b).
The composition of the Council will be completed with the election, due to be held on 12th February 2021, of the regional representatives, in accordance with Article 89(2)(c).