Akufo-Addo nominates Anin-Yeboah as next CJ

President Akufo-Addo has nominated Justice Anin-Yeboah as Chief Justice subject to Parliamentary approval.
First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu has on the floor of the House today referred the letter to the Appointments Committee of the House.
If approved, Justice Anin-Yeboah, who is the fourth longest-serving Justice of the Supreme Court, will succeed Justice Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo, who retires on December 20, 2019.
Justice Anin-Yeboah, a well-seasoned law enforcer, was appointed to the Supreme Court by former President John Agyekum Kuffuor in June 2008.
He has also served as a Justice of the High Court, and a Justice of the Court of Appeal.
In addition, he is a part-time lecturer in Civil Procedure and the Ghana Legal System at the Ghana School of Law.
Justice Anin Yeboah’s name is also associated with football. In May 2017, he was appointed the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA).
He also served as the Chairman of the Appeal’s Committee of the Ghana Football Association from 2004 to 2008.