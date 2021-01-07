Akufo-Addo sworn in as President for his second term

President Akufo-Addo has been sworn in for his second term after beating John Mahama in last month's election.
Heads of state from across Africa and dignitaries watched him take the oath of office at a ceremony at the Parliament House on January 7, 2021.
Wearing a black suit, he took the oath of allegiance and oath of office administered by the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.
Taking the oath of office, he promised to "protect and defend" Ghana's constitution.
He subsequently signed the oath book to confirm his dedication to the service of the country for the next four years.
Akufo-Addo beat NDC's John Mahama in an election where he polled 51.59 per cent as against main opposition candidate John Mahama's 47.36 per cent of votes.
However, John Mahama filed a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge the outcome of the December 7, 2020, presidential elections.
The suit was filed today, Wednesday, December 30, 2020, by Mr. Mahama’s lawyers following the party‘s audit of the 2020 Presidential results “and extensive consultations with the National Executive Committee and Council of Elders of the party”.
This would be the second time the results of a presidential election is being challenged at the Supreme Court in Ghana’s 4th Republic.
Ghana’s first-ever election petition was in 2012 when Nana Akufo-Addo challenged the then-President, John Mahama’s election victory.