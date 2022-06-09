Alleged forgery and corruption: Special Prosecutor grants Dela Coffie bail

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has granted bail to a communicator of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dela Coffie who was arrested for alleged corruption, corruption-related offences and forgery.
Dela Coffie is being investigated for allegedly faking letters purporting to have been issued by the Special Prosecutor.
He is also alleged to have faked a retainer agreement of a prominent law firm, Atuguba and Associates, in connection with a corruption investigation on the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea.
He was arrested on Monday, June 6, 2022, after he turned himself in following the OSP issuing an arrest warrant last Friday.
He was detained to allow the OSP to conduct further investigations and was granted bail on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Meanwhile, further investigations are still ongoing into the matter.