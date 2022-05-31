Archbishop Emeritus of Tamale Most Rev. Gregory Kpiebaya passes on

Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Tamale, Most Rev. Gregory E. Kpiebaya has passed on.
He died early Tuesday (May 31, 2022), the Catholic Church in Ghana has announced.
A statement signed and issued by the President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference and current Archbishop of Tamale, Most Rev. Philip Naameh said he died at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.
“It is with deep sorrow that I announce to you the demise of Most Rev. Gregory E. Kpiebaya, Archbishop Emeritus of Tamale.”
”This sad event happened in the early hours of this morning 31st May 2022 at the Tamale Teaching Hospital,” the statement said.
“I commend to your prayers the peaceful repose of his soul. The Funeral and burial arrangements will be announced later. With sentiments of esteem,” it added.
About Most Rev. Gregory Kpiebaya;
The Late Archbishop Gregory Kpiebaya, Archbishop Emeritus of Tamale.
Born in the year 1933, he was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Wa on 8th September 1962.
He was appointed a Bishop for the Diocese of Wa on the 18th of November, 1974, and subsequently ordained a Bishop on the 15th of March, 1975 by Bishop Peter Poreku Dery, then Bishop of Tamale as the Principal Consecrator. The Principal Co-Consecrators were then Bishop Dominic Kodwo Andoh, Bishop of Accra, and Bishop Rudolph A Akanlu, Bishop of Navrongo.
Providentially, he was ordained a priest on the 8th of September which is the Birthday of the Blessed Virgin Mary and died on the 31st of May, which is the Feast of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary.