Ashanti Regional NSS boss suspended for 2 months without pay

The Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Scheme, Alex Poku Mensah has been for 2 months without pay.
This follows the recommendations of a committee of inquiry tasked to probe Alex Opoku Mensah who verbally assaulted a nurse at the Manhyia Government Hospital in November 2022.
The secretariat on December 1, 2022, temporarily suspended him to make way for investigations.
But in a new directive captured in a letter dated December 23, 2022, Alex Opoku Mensah has been suspended for two more months without salary after which he will report to the Head Office of the Secretariat to work under supervision.
This implies that he may not return to the position any time soon.
He has also been directed to issue an official apology to the National Service Scheme within seven days for bringing the name of the institution into disrepute.
The order takes immediate effect.