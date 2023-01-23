Bawumia eulogises 'good and kind man' Alhaji Jawula

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has described the late Lepowura Alhaji Mohammed Nuru-Deen Jawula as a good and kind man who devoted much of his life to sports development and public service.
Alhaji MND Jawula died over the weekend at the age of 73 in Nashville, United States.
Dr Bawumia in a Facebook said he was saddened by Jawula's death, and extended his heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, subjects, and Ghana at large.
"I am saddened to hear about the passing of Lepowura Alhaji Mohammed Nuru-Deen Jawula.
Lepowura devoted much of his life to sports development and the growth of public service in Ghana.
He was a good and kind man.
I extend my heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, subjects, and Ghana at large.
May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus."
Alhaji Jawula was a former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) from 1997-2001.
He later chaired the MTN FA Cup Committee and the Ghana Premier League Organizing Committee until his demise.
The affable football administrator also served as the Chief Director of the Ministry of Finance at a stage in his illustrious career.
The late M.N.D Jawula became a member of the GFA from 1995, and rose to the position of vice chairman to Nana Sam Brew-Butler – then GFA Chairman.
He was also the Lepowura of the Kujolobito Gate of Lepo-Kpembe in the Northern Region.
The Lepowua was born in 1949 by Kpembiwura Jawula Ababio, a former CPP party chairman and the only child of his mother. He attended the University of Cape Coast where he read English and Economics for his first degree before graduating with Master's degree from the University of Ghana, Legon in African Literature and Social Policy.
He worked with the civil service for 32 years, starting as assistant Division officer and ending up as the Chief Director of the Ministry of Health.
Alhaji Jawula also worked at the Ministry of Finance as well as well as the Ministry of Harbours and Railways.
He was the District Chief Executive for Walewale and Gambaga from 1979 to 1980.
At the football level, he was a chairman of the Real Tamale United Management Committee and owned his own football club; Guan United.
He was 73. Funeral arrangements and other relevant information will be announced in due course.
May his soul Rest In Peace!