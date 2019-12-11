Benekie Foundation to organize Ghana Health and Wellness Fair on Dec. 17-19

The Benekie Foundation a formal advocacy organization focused on creating awareness on most non-communicable diseases, will from December 17-19 organize the maiden Ghana Health and Wellness Fair.
The event will take place at the Accra International Conference Center from 7 am-5 pm each day.
There will be free health screening on diabetes, hypertension, breast and cervical cancers.
There will be a forum to discuss issues surrounding preventable diseases, policies and interventions by Government to reduce air pollution and more.
The theme is "Bridging the Health Education Gap on Non-communicable diseases- Our Responsibility! " we believe each Ghanaian has a role to play.
Ghana Health and Wellness Fair
It will be a platform to bring together individuals, governmental and non-governmental institutions, manufacturers, retailers, enforcers, local and foreign corporate bodies within the health sector.
Thus, all those who are directly and indirectly working in the area of health.
The fair will be an opportunity to create awareness, educate, share resources and knowledge on improving the health sector of Ghana.
Objective
To create a platform to actively engage stakeholders in the health sector.
GOALS FOR THE THREE-DAYS
To bridge the gap between stakeholders (industries, factories, etc) and ordinary citizens
To provide a platform for engagement among stakeholders in the health sector.
To serve as a springboard to knowledge sharing in the health sector.
It will serve as a medium through which the Sustainable Development Goal 3 can be achieved.
There is an opportunity for people to exhibit during the 3-days. For further enquiries please call 0260962266/ 0548951245 or via email healthfairghana@gmail.com .