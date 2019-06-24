Blocking the use of moblie phones of health workers will enhance efficiency - GHS explains

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says the rationale behind blocking the use of mobile phones amongst health workers on duty is to improve efficiency and quality of service in health centres across the country.
According to the Ghana Health Service, GHS it has received several complaints from relatives of patients on how health professionals spend time on their phones even when attending patients.
In an interview with Starr FM, the Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare said the use of mobile phones by health workers disrupt the quality of service hence the decision to block the use of mobile amongst health workers
“The rationale behind the ban is to get the health officers to pay attention to their job when on the field. Some patients and their family members complain bitterly on how some health professionals use their phones when they visit the hospitals. It is not a good sign''.
“We’ll put in place an intercom system through which health officials can communicate. We’ll issue a statement and most of the institutions will have the intercom systems working. In most organizations, except in some banks and some corporate institutions, you’ll find most officials of the facilities on their mobile phones. In the Western World, in most of the hospitals, networks do not work well to help check some of these irregularities. Intercom systems are used. We’re considering scrambling the network system in the hospitals so health officials cannot use them while at post”.
Commenting on the development, a physician and lawyer Justice Yankson says the move ought to be thought through.
“If a doctor doesn’t use a mobile phone and lacks basic amenities to work with, does it solve the problems the sector may be facing? We have a situation where most of the health facilities in this country do not have communication gadgets at all. In places where there are some of these gadgets, they are either malfunctioning or work once a while”.
READ ALSO: Names of over 28,000 health sector workers likely to be deleted from gov’t payroll