Chieftaincy dispute in Wanchiki leaves two dead

At least two people are reported dead in the Wanchiki community in the Chereponi district in the North East Region
Some five others, including an army man, also sustained injuries in the clash on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
According to reports, scores of houses and household granaries had been set ablaze.
The conflict is said to have spread to six other communities. Dozens of residents are also reportedly leaving for the district capital.
Deputy Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Imoro Nashurideen says the violence was triggered by the enskinment of a sub-chief by the Chief of Wanchiki.