Clash between halls need long term solutions - Former KNUST SRC President

Former President of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Nana Agyei Kyerema has called on management of the Institute to sought to long-term measures in ending hall clashes rather than the usual punishing of culprits.
According to him, when issues of clashes come up, management needs to take their time and delve into the matter to find a solution to the indiscipline in the school.
"When these issues come up, the management of the universities don't take their time to delve deep into the issue and then come up with Ways to resolve it, but rather come up with solutions that may only suffice in short term. And it would be a matter of time for these challenges they attempt to resolve come back but unfortunately in a far devastating way." Nana Agyei Kyerema said on Citi TV.
READ ALSO: KNUST: Police restore calm on campus after Katanga-Conti clash
He added that students have lost out on traditions of the halls thus the need for proper orientation, the original purpose of the adoption of traditions as opposed to how brutal students have turned it to.
"Unfortunately sometimes orientation is completely left out. These students come in and they have absolutely no idea of what it takes to be a fellow," he added.
His comment comes on the back of the recent clash between students of the Katanga and Unity Halls of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
The clashes ensued when students of Unity Hall refused to allow students of University Hall to use a route in front of their Hall for a procession.
The disturbances, which began around 5 pm led to some school and private properties, particularly in front of the unity hall, being vandalized.
At least 12 students who sustained injuries from clashes were treated and discharged.
The police also counted 12 damaged vehicles as a result of the incident.