Covid-19:  We must also disinfect public and private places – Dansworld CEO

Immigration officer shot by fuel smugglers at Hamile border A Security Officer with the Ghana Immigration Service at the Hamile Border in…

15-year-old girl dies in midnight street shooting at Aboabo A murder investigation is underway after a young girl was fatally shot at…

Iran refuses US offer to help battle Covid-19 Iran's Supreme Leader has rejected America's offer of aid to help the country…

Listen to the athletes and call the Olympic Games off War is over if you want it, sang John and Yoko. And the Olympics ends that…