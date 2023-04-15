Defense Minister commissions housing units for 155 Armoured Regiment in Damongo

Minister for Defence and Member of Parliament for Bimbilla, Dominic Bingab Aduna Nitiwul, has said the Defence Ministry will continue to provide the necessary accommodation facilities for the Ghana Armed Forces.
Nitiwul stated that adequate and appropriate military accommodation play an important role in the well-being and performance of military personnel.
He was speaking at a ceremony to commission a 30-unit accommodation for young officers at the 155 Armoured Regiment in Damongo in the Savannah Region on Wednesday 12 April.Damongo - Nitiwul commissions 30-unit accommodation for officers
The minister said: “I want to assure all personnel that the ministry of defense, under my leadership, will endeavour to provide the necessary accommodation in the barracks to address these shortfalls.”
The 155 Armoured Regiment which was established in 2021 with less than 100 officers, now has a total of 484 soldiers.
Nitiwul stated that the establishment of the regiment in the Savannah Region is part of efforts aimed at maintaining peace and security and open the region to economic development.
He called on the regional minister and other stakeholders to continue to offer their maximum support to the regiment and safeguard the economic and security gains that its presence has afforded residents.
Nitiwul thanked the traditional leaders for allocating a piece of land to the ministry for the project.
He appealed that they give more land for future expansion of the regiment.
The minister also requested that the traditional leaders document pieces of land given to the regiment by end of the year to avoid land disputes with soldiers and civilians in the future.
He assured the chiefs and people of the region of the ministry’s commitment to peace and security in the area.
The commanding officer of the regiment, Philemon Hoffman, expressed gratitude to the ministry for its continuous support to the Ghana Armed Forces.
He stated that the regiment needs rapid deployment officers at a short notice, therefore logistical and administrative support cannot be overemphasized. He appealed that it is expanded to a full-fledged camp one as soon as possible.
The minister paid a courtesy call on the Yagbonwura, Bi-kunuto Jewu Soale I. He was led by the Savannah Regional minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril.
Nitiwul was accompanied by the chief of defence staff, Seth Amoamah, chief of army staff, Thomas Oppong-Peprah and other top officers of the force.