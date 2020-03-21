Disregard reports that 8 persons have recovered from Covid-19 - Dr Aboagye

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye has quashed reports that some eight people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Ghana have recovered.
Reports in the media on Friday, March 20, 2020, suggested that some eight have recovered from the virus and are now home.
This was after coronavirus information provider Worldometers made a mistake by posting on their site allowing some Ghanaian online platforms to publish as such.
Dr. Aboagye has urged Ghanaians not to buy into the reports saying that it takes as much 14 days for one to be really cleared off the virus.
"I don't know where the info is coming from, even the first patient is not done with his 14 day monitoring period, we test all patients and even though there is an improvement in their conditions, they still need to be checked well," he spoke on Joy FM's NewFile.
The number of confirmed cases in Ghana has risen to 19.
The victims are a 55-year-old Ghanaian woman; resident of the UK; returned to Ghana within two weeks; sample confirmed positive in the laboratory, an 84-year-old Ghanaian lady resident of the United Kingdom; came back to Ghana within the past two (2) weeks; developed symptoms and sample confirmed positive in the laboratory and a 27-year-old Chinese male; returned to Ghana (Ashanti Region) in the past two weeks; developed symptoms and sample confirmed positive in the laboratory.