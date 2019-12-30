E/R : Deaths recorded compel residents to demonstrate over reckless driving

Residents of Bukunor Junction and its surrounding communities in the Upper Manya Krobo District of the Eastern region are demonstrating against what they say is the reckless driving by trucks transporting limestone from Asesewa to Tema.
The action by the residents was triggered by the sudden deaths of two residents -Tetteh Micheal,15, and Akwetey Paul-19 while two others Akorley Amos, and Akwetey Peter who suffered life-threatening injuries are receiving treatment at the hospital.
The late Akwetey Paul was the twin brother of injured Akwetey Peter.
Drivers of the trucks claim they failed their break leading to the accident. The angry residents say they will not allow the company mining limestone to transport the raw materials through the Community henceforth.
An attempt by a six-member armed police team from Asesewa to force the residents clear the road initially failed as the residents began to fight the police.
The Police had to beg their leaders before they cooperated with them clearing the road for motorists with exception of the Trucks chased to return to Tema.
Ebenezer Tei Narteh, Assembly Member for the area said they will not allow any of the trucks transporting limestone to pass through the community until they enter a memorandum of understanding.
He also accused the limestone company of insensitivity for not visiting the bereaved families to commiserate with them.
Credit: Starr online