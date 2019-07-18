E/R : Pupils of Tsledom M/A Basic School suffer ''strange'' skin rashes

Strange skin rashes and wounds have been spotted on dozens of pupils of the Tsledom M/A Basic School in the Lower Manya District of the Eastern Region.
Many pupils in the school are reported to have been infected with rashes with tiny bumps, blisters and cloudy wound drainage.
The Lower Manya Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Education Service and the Municipal Health Directorate have commenced investigations into the “strange” skin rashes and wounds on pupils of the school
A medical team from the municipal health directorate accompanied by Mrs. Agnes Akweley Attipoe, Deputy Director Finance & Administration from the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Education Directorate and Mr. Godfried Caeser, the School Health Education Programme (SHEP) Coordinator on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, visited the community to conduct medical investigations into the condition.
All 30 sample cases tested for yaws by the medical team were negative, the samples have been taken away for further laboratory investigation. The locals suspect the condition to be waterborne induced by heavily polluted surface water serving the community as the only source of drinking water.
According to the Dadematse of Tsledom community, Nene Atteh, the community lacks portable drinking water hence residents are compelled to drink from the polluted river.
Some adults in the farming community are reported to be suffering from similar conditions.
The medical team donated some medical supplies and bags of sachet water to the school.
Residents of Tsledom are peasant farmers but the road to the community is in a deplorable condition causing farm produce to rot due to difficulty in transporting their farm produce to the market.
Credit : Starr FM