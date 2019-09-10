Exhibition of voters register begins today

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that the exhibition of voters' register will begin today.
The exercise is scheduled from today, September 10 -17, 2019 nationwide.
This exercise which starts from 7am to 6pm each day is for citizens to check their names in the register ahead of the upcoming referendum on the participation of political parties in district-level elections.
The EC says exhibition of the Voters’ Register is critical to the country’s democratic processes and is, therefore, urging all citizens to ensure their bio-data is accurately captured, to enable them to participate in the December 17 District Assembly Elections and the Referendum.
At a press conference in Accra yesterday, the Deputy Chairman of the EC in charge of Corporate Services, Dr Bossman Eric Asare, said all the 30,702 polling centres across the country would be opened for registered voters to check their details.
"Basically, the exhibition exercise is to allow for prospective voters to verify if their details, such as names, sex and age, were properly captured during the registration exercise and make requests for amendments or insertions when necessary," he explained.
Dr Asare also entreated the electorate, to help clean up the Voters’ Register by removing names of their dead relatives during the exhibition.
