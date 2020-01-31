Foreign Affairs Ministry introduces 48-page Passport and announces new fees for their services

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced new fees for the services they provide.
The Ministry in a release said the new fees were approved by Parliament and it will take effect from February 1, 2020.
The Ministry also announced that they have introduced a 48-page Passport Booklet.
The new fees have seen the ordinary 32 pages Passport going for GHC 100.00 and 48 pages for GHC 150.00.
The Expedited 32 pages also go for GHC 150.00 and the 48 pages going for GHC 200.00.
One now has to pay GHC 37.50 for the attestation of legal documents and pay the same amount for a travel document.
Below is the release