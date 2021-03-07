Full 2020 Election Petition Judgement

A seven-member of the Supreme Court on March 4 dismissed former President John Mahama’s suit challenging the 2020 election results.
In reading the judgment on Thursday, March 4, 2020, Chief Justice Anim Yeboah stated that the petitioner failed to prove his case beyond a reasonable doubt.
The Supreme Court panel added that the errors announced by the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa, cannot be used to invalidate the election after those had been corrected.
READ ALSO: Supreme Court dismisses Mahama’s 2020 election petition
The Supreme Court also said the errors announced by Jean Mensa did not adversely affect any of the candidates in the 2020 elections.
The Supreme Court also held that the petitioner failed to adduce enough evidence to merit a re-run between Mr Mahama and President Akufo-Addo.
After the verdict, John Mahama said he does not agree with the ruling but did not disclose if he will seek a review.
Below is the full election petition judgement