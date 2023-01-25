GAF inaugurates 7-member board for UN Level IV Hospital

A 7-member board has been inaugurated to steer affairs of the United Nations (UN) Level IV Hospital at the CDS’ Office on Tuesday, January, 26, 2023, at Burma Camp.
The purpose of the inauguration was to collaborate with the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the smooth transfer of the Centre to the Ghana Armed Forces Medical Services (GAFMS) and also cater for the treatment of UN patients within the sub region.
The Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Vice Admiral Seth Amoama stated that the board was instituted to serve in an advisory capacity for smooth health care delivery to troops in GAF and the country at large. He stated that the 68 seater facility situated at the Air Force Base in Accra will go a long way to help relief pressure on the 37 Military Hospital.
Vice Admiral Amoama charged the Board to coordinate and promote collaborative efforts with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the 37 Military Hospital to monitor professional, technical and administration matters of the hospital.
The board is chaired by Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare with members including Brigadier General A Bugri-Gbawah, Naval Captain PK Yegbe, a WHO representative, Dr Koku Awoonor-Williams, Professor William Ampofo, Dr Badu Sarkodie, and Colonel JFN Anaman.