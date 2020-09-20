Ghana Premier League resumes on October 30 - Prez Akufo-Addo announces

President Akufo-Addo has lifted the ban on football and other contact sports.
The President made the announced in his 17th COVID-19 update on September 20, 2020.
Addressing the nation on Sunday Akufo-Addo said the Ghana Premier League and the Division one league will restart on October 30, 2020.
" ...after due consultations with the Ghana Football Association, it has been decided that the Ghana Premier League, the Division One League will restart on Friday 30th October with the full regime of the players, technical and management staff.
No spectators will be allowed at the training centres and when actual competition resumes sitting at all stadia would be limited to 25% capacity to ensure social distancing. Wearing of masks by spectators at stadia will be mandatory."
Ghana declared its first case of coronavirus on 12 March. Three days later, the Ghanaian Government issued a decree prohibiting the movement and gathering of people in public places, with exemptions, to ensure the functioning of the society leading to all sporting activities being temporarily suspended, including the league and FA Cup for both men and women.
The green by the President for clubs to resume training as well as play the league is a welcome boost to clubs like Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold how will need to keep in shape ahead of their participation in the CAF inter-club competition.