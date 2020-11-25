Ghana's COVID-19 active cases now 775

Ghana’s active Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have seen another decline following a surge in October.
The number of active cases as at November 22 stood at 775.
The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, made this known at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday.
According to him the surge in numbers after an initial decline sometime in September was due to the laxity in the observance of COVID-19 prevention protocols.
He explained that the daily active cases went up in the middle of October and declined towards the end of October.
Giving a breakdown of cases, Dr Kuma-Aboagye said as at November 22, the total number of cases stood at 51,225.
He said 50,127 persons had been discharged or recovered from the virus, while the total number of deaths stood at 323.
“Positivity rate is coming down compared to the last update given about 3 weeks ago,” he said.
Kotoka International Airport
Dr Kuma-Aboagye said since the reopening of the Kotoka International Airport in September, 69,311 tests had been conducted, out of which 264 of them turned out positive.
He noted that out of the number of positive cases, 77 were still active as at November 24.