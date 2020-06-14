Ghana's COVID-19 cases increase to 11,964 as death toll rises to 54

Ghana's COVID-19 cases have now risen to 11,964.
This was announced by President Akufo-Addo in his 11th address to the nation on June 14, 2020.
He also announced that the death toll in Ghana also stands at 54.
"As of midnight of June 13, a total number of positives stands at 11,964 out of the 254,331 tests conducted, we have a total 4,258 patients who have fully recovered and have been discharged".
The latest update comes barely 24 hours after the Ghana Health Service had confirmed that 304 more people had tested positive for coronavirus.
Ghana has conducted a total of 254,321 with active cases currently standing at 7,652.
The President in his address also indicated that the wearing of masks has been made compulsory to avoid a spread of the virus.