Ghana's COVID-19 death toll rises to 51, as total cases now stands at 11, 422

Ghana has recorded 304 new COVID-19 cases.
This increases Ghana’s case count to 11,422.
The number of recoveries has increased to 4,156, according to the Ghana Health Service’s update on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Meanwhile, three new deaths have been recorded, raising the death toll to 51.
Regional Breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 6,997; Ashanti Region – 2,021; Western Region – 951; Central Region – 621; Volta Region – 250; Eastern Region – 204; Upper East Region – 128; Western North Region – 79; Oti Region – 94; Northern Region – 37; Upper West Region – 22; Bono East Region – 13; North East Region – 2; Savannah Region – 1; Bono Region – 1; Ahafo Region – 1.