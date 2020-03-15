Ghana suspends consular services in the United States of America over Covid-19

Ghana has suspended consular services in the United States of America to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
A statement from the Embassy says the decision is in compliance with the declaration of a State of Emergency by President Donald Trump and the State Government which takes effect on Monday, March 16, 2020.
"In the light of the rapid spread of the Coronavirus in the United States, particularly within the State of New York, the Ghana Consulate in New York will be temporarily closed to the General Public in compliance with the State of Emergency declared by the President of the United States and the State Governor with effect from Monday, March 16, 2020."
"However, to ensure uninterrupted service delivery, the Consulate will continue to provide online postal services for visa applications, attestation of documents, sale of dual citizenship forms and issuance of letters," the statement added.