Ghana to receive 300,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine this week – GHS

Energy Minister tours Kasoa Bulk Supply Point (BSP) site Energy Minister, Mathew Opoku Prempeh has paid a working visit to the Kasoa…

Darkuman: Two arrested over attempted kidnap of 4-year-old girl Two young men are in the custody of the Darkuman Police on suspicion that they…

AstraZeneca: US to share up to 60m vaccine doses The US will share up to 60 million doses of its AstraZeneca vaccine with other…