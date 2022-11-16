Gov't increases Daily Minimum Wage by 10 percent

The Ghana National Tripartite Committee (NTC) on Wednesday announced a 10 percent increase in the daily minimum wage for Ghanaian workers starting January 1, 2023.
What this means is that the new minimum wage is GH¢14.88, a move up from the previous GH¢13.53
Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah revealed they arrive at this decision after series of meetings between government, Organized Labour and the Ghana Employers Association.
The Minister at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, November 16, said the national tripartite committee have concluded their negotiations and “we think this is the best time to communicate to Ghanaians on the outcome of the negotiations.”
The committee, he said, took into account the current economic challenges, cost of living, sustainability of businesses and desirability of attaining higher levels of employment.
“The committee concluded on the need to increase the national daily minimum wage by 10 percent over the 2022 national daily minimum wage which translates into new national daily minimum wage of GH¢14.88 pesewas and a cost of living allowance of 15 percent over the 2023 national daily minimum wage.
“The effective date for the implementation of the 2023 national daily minimum wage shall be 1st January 2023.
“All establishments, institutions, organizations whose daily minimum wages are below the new rate should adjust accordingly effective 1st January 2023,” he said.