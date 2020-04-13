Gov't officially launches GH COVID-19 Tracker App

The government through the Ministry of Communications has launched a computer/mobile program or software application called “GH COVID-19 Tracker” to help in the fight against the deadly COVID-19.
The app is free to download mobile software app, powered by the Ministry of Communication, and would be accessible on Android and iOS devices later this week.
The app is originally intended for productivity assistance which will augment the state’s efforts in identifying and tracing anyone who has come into contacts with persons carrying the COVID -19 virus.
The app was officially launched by Vice President Dr Bawuimia who said this has come at the right time to help the nation.
"It will help us easily track people with the virus, those who have had contact with others. It is also useful in quarantine reliability if certain individuals need self-quarantine. Ghana is one of the few countries to deploy such a tracker to haunt the virus. I officially launched the GH COVID-19 Tracker app and urge all Ghanaians to use it well"
The app is user friendly and available via portal, applications (iOS, Android) and other messaging platforms such that those without smart devices can make use of it as well. It can be accessed through the USSD code *769# on all networks. The Q&As on the app are in six (6) languages which makes it accessible to everyone without language barrier.
The features of the application aides in checking for Covid-19 symptoms and pertinent risk factors, it answers Covid-19 questions, subject geographical location, dashboard and reporting and most importantly digital assistance. The system’s data is encrypted such that no personal information (Name, ID or address) is recorded on the platform. Rather, the app would record people’s GPs location as they move.
In a likelihood that one person tests positive, alerts would be sent to everyone who has been in contact with the said person to self-isolate without being told who the affected person is. The contact persons would then be taken through measures to ascertain their status as well and given the needed attention and care. Early detection would save lives.
As of 11 April 2020, 23:00 Hrs, a total of 37,954 persons have been tested with 566 being positive for COVID-19.
The breakdown of the 566 positive cases are as follows: four (4) have been treated, discharged and tested negative, 552 cases have been categorised as mild disease on treatment, two (2) moderate to severe cases, none currently on ventilators and eight (8) have died.