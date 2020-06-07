Guidelines for reopening of schools to be ready on June 12- GES

The Ghana Education Service, GES said guidelines for the reopening of schools will be ready by June 12.
According to the GES, the guidelines will outline how headmasters, teachers, students and parents are to conduct themselves during this period of Covid-19.
Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, Deputy Director-General for Quality and Access at the GES said their meetings on the draft policy with stakeholders will begin on Monday, June 8.
"We are having our series of meeting from Monday, we have a draft policy guideline for our schools."
He said at least by next Friday the guideline will be ready.
Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh also assured teachers and students that reusable face mask and sanitizers will be provided to them before they begin their classes in preparation for their exit examinations.
President Akufo-Addo on May 31 reopened schools in the country for the final year students at all levels.
Akufo-Addo in its 10th Covid-19 address said this is to allow them to prepare and write their exit examinations.
The President explained that the decision was taken after engagement with the teacher unions in the country.
University final year students will go back to school on June 15, SHS will do same on June 22 and JHS will resume classes on June 29.
"From Monday 15th June the decision has been taken after engagement with teacher unions whose cooperation I salute to reopen schools and Universities to allow for final year students, Junior High, Senior High and University students to resumes classes ahead of the conduct of their respective exit examinations. Indeed final year University students are to report on their university campuses on 15th June, final year SHS 3 students together with SHS 2 gold track students on 22nd June and final year Junior High School on 29th."